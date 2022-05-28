Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note Post RCB Debacle In IPL Qualifier 2: 'See You Next Season'

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in heartbreak as the Faf du Plessis-led side lost Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. RCB were handed a seven-wicket defeat by the inaugural champions, which saw them exit the tournament on a disappointing note. A day after their exit from the cash-rich league, former skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for the supporters of the franchise.

Kohli, in his post, thanked RCB fans for backing the franchise throughout their campaign, adding "You make cricket special". "Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops," the Team India star wrote in his post.

Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mRx4rslWFK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

Kohli also expressed his gratitude to the team's backroom staff, including the management, support staff, and all the people who were part of the franchise during the IPL 2022 season.

"A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season," the right-handed batter added.

A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season ❤️ @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

Kohli's form in IPL 2022

Kohli personally witnessed one of the worst seasons in the IPL in terms of individual statistics. He played a total of 16 matches in the tournament and scored 341 runs at a dismal average of 22.73. The opening batter scored only two half-centuries in the ongoing season and no hundred, his worst tally since 2012. In the second qualifier, Kohli was dismissed for just 7 runs after trying to play outside the off-stump to a delivery by Prasidh Krishna. Kohli was beaten by the bounce as he edged to give a simple catch to RR wicket-keeper Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been given a break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The 33-year-old, however, has been added to the Test squad for the one-off match against England. Kohli will have some points to prove upon his return to the Test squad as he hasn't scored an international century in over three years. It will be interesting to see if former skipper finds some form during the one-off Test against England as it could play a part in his selection in the Indian squad for the T20I World Cup later this year.