Virat Kohli Reacts After CSK's Mukesh Choudhary Throws Down Ex-RCB Skipper Perchance

Virat Kohli, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain may not have been in the best of form in recent months, but he is still a well-respected figure on the circuit. This was demonstrated at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday during Bangalore's match versus Chennai Super Kings. Mukesh Choudhary, a CSK bowler who was sent to bowl the game's opening over, was seen apologising to Kohli after accidentally hitting him with the ball.

The incident occurred in the first over of RCB's innings. Kohli had just dismissed Choudhary for a four in the previous delivery and was hoping for a quick single off the final ball. When Kohli played the shot, it went right to Choudhary's hands, and the seamer tried to hit the stumps in an attempt to run out the former RCB captain. Kohli dived at his crease when he saw the ball coming back at the stumps, resulting in the ball hitting the back of his left thigh.

Choudhary apologised to Kohli right away after the incident, and the Indian legend smiled as he did so. Kohli's reaction has now gone viral on social media. Here's the video of the event.

RCB vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Bangalore scored 173/8 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored 30 and 38 runs, respectively. Mahipal Lomror played a crucial knock to rescue RCB after a faltering start for the Faf du Plessis-led side. Lomror scored 42 off 27 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock towards the backend of RCB's innings to take the total above 170 runs.

In the second innings, Chennai lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 28 runs off 23 balls. Devon Conway scored his second consecutive fifty for CSK, but it went in vain as the side failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali was the only batter for CSK who scored some runs in the middle order as he hit 34 off 27 balls. Harshal Patel bowled beautifully to pick three wickets for RCB. Glenn Maxwell picked two wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Josh Hazlewood scalped one wicket each. RCB won the game by 13 runs and Harshal was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling.

Image: Twitter/@PatidarFan