Virat Kohli Says He Was Approached Few Times For IPL Auctions; 'have Thought About It'

It might be a lesser-known fact to many that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only Indian cricketer in IPL history who has played every edition for one franchise alone ever since the establishment of the tournament back in 2008. Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition as an under-19 cricketer and went on to become the full-time skipper of the franchise in the 2013 edition. However, Kohli decided to relinquish his captaincy duties for the franchise following the conclusion of the 2021 season and will play the 2022 season of the tournament, for the first time in over a decade, as a batter and sans any leadership role.

Virat Kohli thought about coming into IPL auction

Meanwhile, speaking on The RCB Podcast, the former skipper revealed that he has been approached by other franchises to step into the players' auction, quite a few times. “I’ve been approached a few times as well – to come into the auction somehow – I have thought about it. There have been many great players who have won trophies and things like that but no one addresses you like that. If you are a good person, people like you and if you are a bad guy, they stay away from you,” Kohli said.

Having played a total of 207 IPL matches for the Bangalore-based franchise, Kohli shed light on his loyalty with RCB by saying that it is similar to how he follows his life. He further added that the loyalty to the team is far greater than people congratulating him for winning the trophy with some other team. Concluding the answer, Kohli said, “What this franchise has given to me in the first three years, and believed in me, that is the most special thing”.

Virat Kohli's staggering stats with RCB

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the IPL with a total of 6283 runs to his credit with an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.94. In the process, Kohli has amassed a total of five centuries and 42 half-centuries. Four out of his five centuries came in the 2016 season, where he scored a staggering 973 runs after playing a total of 16 matches. The 2016 season witnessed his best contribution to the franchise in terms of results as they finished up as the runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)