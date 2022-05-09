Virat Kohli's Gesture In Dressing Room After Karthik's Knock Is Winning Hearts; WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore earned a much-deserved victory by 67 runs in match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League 2022, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Faf du Plessis’ team get off to a worrisome start as they lost Virat Kohli for another golden duck, his third of the season. However, RCB reached a total of 192/3 at the end of the first innings, courtesy of gutsy knocks from du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and especially Dinesh Karthik, who hit a total of three sixes and a four in the final over.

As Karthik made his way into the dressing room after the quickfire knock, former RCB skipper Kohli, bowed down to him before giving him a hug. Coming in to bat at no. 5 after Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal, Karthik scored 30 runs in eight balls at a strike rate of 375.0. Karthik hit a total of four sixes and a four during his stay and stamped his authority as one of the best finishers of the game. The video clip of Kohli’s gesture to Karthik quickly went viral on social media, as the cricket fans were left impressed by the gesture.

After Kohli’s dismissal, Rajat Patidar and Du Plessis added 105 runs in 12.2 overs for the second wicket. Patidar scored 48 runs in 38 balls during his stay before the century stand was ended by Jagadeesha Suchith. Maxwell and du Plesiss added 54 runs for the third wicket as the Aussie scored 33 runs in 24 balls before getting dismissed. RCB reached a total of 192 runs, with Dinesh Karthik and the skipper unbeaten on 30 runs off 8 balls and 73 runs off 50 balls respectively.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Wanindu Hasaranga returned with the best figures of 5/18 as RCB restricted SRH to 125/10 in 19.2 overs. Rahul Tripathi top scored with 58 runs in 37 balls for SRH, but all the other batters failed to get their innings going. Alongside the five-wicket haul by Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood returned with figures of 2/17 in four overs, while Harshal Patel and Maxwell picked up one wicket each.

