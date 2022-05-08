Virat Kohli's Horrifying Run Continues With 3rd Golden Duck Of IPL 2022; 6th Overall

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were off to a horrific start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday as former captain Virat Kohli was once again dismissed for a golden duck. This was the 33-year-old's third golden duck of the IPL 2022 season, thereby continuing his extremely poor form with the bat.

Virat Kohli dismissed for third golden duck of IPL 2022 season

Virat Kohli was dismissed in no time during the RCB vs SRH match as he was out on the very first delivery of the match. Jagadeesha Suchith bowled a delivery that drifted onto the opening batsman's pads. The former Team India skipper went on to flick it straight to short midwicket, but could only manage to give Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson a simple catch. This was Kohli's third golden duck of the IPL 2022 season and sixth overall in the competition.

Previously, he has been dismissed for a golden duck by Ashish Nehra (2008), Sandeep Sharma (2014), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2017). The other three golden ducks have been this season when he lost his wicket to Dushmantha Chameera, Marco Jansen and now Jagadeesha Suchith. Suchith is the third spinner to take a wicket of the first ball of a match in IPL after Kevin Pietersen and Marlon Samuels had done so in the 2009 and 2012 editions respectively.

RCB vs SRH live score: Faf du Plessis scores fifty

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was off to another great start as he scored a fifty off just 34 deliveries. RCB have scored 159 runs for the loss of three wickets after 18.3 overs. Rajat Patidar scored 48 runs, while Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for 33. As for the wickets, Jagadeesha Suchith picked two wickets and Karti Tyagi bagged the third.

IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik