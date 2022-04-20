Virat Kohli's Return As RCB Captain Sends Fans Into Frenzy; 'Can't Believe He Gave It Up'

Virat Kohli fans went crazy on social media on Tuesday after they saw the 33-year-old take up the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy in the absence of full-time skipper Faf du Plessis, who had taken some time off the field after scoring a blistering 96-run knock.

While the former RCB captain got out on a golden duck, Kohli fans did not seem to care as they appreciated the 33-year-old for guiding his team to victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After putting 181 runs on the board, RCB restricted LSG to just 163 runs to win the contest by 18 runs and move up to second place in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points.

Virat Kohli's return as RCB captain sends fans into frenzy

Virat back as RCB captain... albeit briefly pic.twitter.com/ofYrcTBq9e — ChaiBiscuit (@Biscuit8Chai) April 20, 2022

Still can't believe this man gave up captaincy. — Manas (@Manu962k) April 19, 2022

Feel for Rcb😫 — ᏞᎧᏦＩ (@ImLokii45) April 19, 2022

Faf please give him captaincy back...

Atleast as Captain, he can be there in team... Definitely not as batsman — Indian🇮🇳 (@nammavarkhtncm) April 19, 2022

With Kohli stepping in as captain once again, fans rekindled some of the old memories. The 33-year-old led the side for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 before he announced his decision that last year would be the last time he would lead the side from the front. He was then replaced by Faf du Plessis, who won the IPL title with the Chennai Super Kings last season and was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crores in the IPL 2022 auction.

While Kohli has stepped down as the captain, his fans will hope that the 33-year old returns to his very best with the bat, having struggled in the first few matches of this season. The former Indian captain has just scored 119 runs from seven games in the IPL 2022 season, with a best of 48 runs against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022: RCB defeat LSG by 18 runs

Having been put in to bat first, RCB scored 181 runs in the first innings, with most of the runs coming off the bat of captain Faf du Plessis, who smacked 96 runs off just 64 deliveries, an inning that included 11 fours and two sixes. In reply, LSG scored 163 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, as Josh Hazlewood picked up an impressive four-wicket haul and ended with figures of 4/25.