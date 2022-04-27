Virat Lets Out Wry Smile After Dismissal, Fans Say 'we Can't See King Kohli Like This'

Virat Kohli is going through one of the toughest phases of his cricketing career as his poor run with the bat continues. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was dismissed for a duck against Rajasthan Royals once again, which was his third in a row. Before the match against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli had registered two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Following yet another failure, fans took to social media to back the former India skipper.

IPL 2022: Fans react to Virat Kohli's dismissal against Rajasthan Royals

Against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB, however, the move failed to pay dividends. Kohli was unable to provide a great start to the run chase and was dismissed early after scoring 9 runs off 10 balls. The former RCB captain hit two boundaries, with one coming off the inside edge before his eventual dismissal in the second over.

The right-handed batsman was dismissed on the 4th ball of the first over by Prasidh Krishna. Kohli tried to pull the well-directed short ball only to get a faint edge before the ball lobbed up towards the point and Riyan Parag ran forward to take the catch. Before the dismissal, Kohli had barely survived when a flick towards square fell marginally short of the short-square leg. Kohli gave a wry smile again, as fans were left in shock.

Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal:

I have seen you Rise , I have seen you Fall

Come on King ,Its time to witness your Peak once again !👑



RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli IPL 2022 performance

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting lineup has fallen like a pack of cards in the last two IPL 2022 match, former captain Virat Kohli's struggle for form continues. The 33-year old has only had two 40+ scores from eight matches this season, with his best of 48 coming against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians.

His other scores have included 41 runs against Punjab Kings, 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, five runs against Rajasthan Royals, one run against Chennai Super Kings, 12 runs against Delhi Capitals and two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively. From nine matches so far, Virat Kohli has just managed to score 128 runs at an average of just 16.