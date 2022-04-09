Virender Sehwag, Jaffer Point Out PBKS Player's Brainfade That Cost Punjab The Game Vs GT

Rahul Tewatia snatched yet another victory from Punjab Kings on Friday, slamming two consecutive sixes off the final two deliveries to help Gujarat Titans win the match. Punjab's Odean Smith was on the receiving end as he conceived three boundaries in his last over, two of which were Tewatia's sixes. As Gujarat players swarmed the field to celebrate their victory, Smith was on his knees. Apart from his final two balls, which Smith bowled directly into Tewatia's arc, the overthrow that allowed the batsmen to change strike, would have hurt him the most.

In the final over, Smith produced a brilliant delivery to David Miller, to which the South African batter responded by hitting back at the bowler. At the non-striker's end, Smith gathered the ball and attempted to run Tewatia out. The West Indies all-rounder, though, missed the stumps and gave up a single at a moment when Gujarat still needed 13 runs in three balls. Smith's misthrow not only allowed Tewatia to get back on strike, but it also increased Gujarat's total by one run. Tewatia then smashed two back-to-back sixes to end the game. Smith's error has now been dubbed by former India opener Virender Sehwag as a "brain fade" moment.

'What a brainfade'

Sehwag turned to his official social media handle to heap praise on Tewatia, saying that the Punjab Kings should put a statue of the all-rounder in their dug-out. Tewatia was the hero of the game when Rajasthan Royals managed to chase down over 200 runs against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. Sehwag further suggested that the "brain fade" moment from Smith where, he conceded an overthrow is probably what cost Punjab the game. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also blamed Smith's overthrow for the loss. Jaffer said he was "baffled" not to see any yorker from SMith the final over.



What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022

Crucial overthrow from Odean on 4th ball, gave extra run & brought Tewatia on strike. Baffled not to see a single Yorker in 20th over by Odean. Well done to @gujarat_titans, Super knock from @ShubmanGill and @rahultewatia02 just ice cool under pressure 👌🏽 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 8, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, Punjab Kings scored 189/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans. Liam Livingstone was once again superb with the bat for Punjab as he scored 64 off 27 balls. In reply, Shubman Gill scored 96 off 59 balls alongside debutant Sai Sudharsan, who hit 35 off 30 balls before being dismissed towards the backend of the final innings. Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat but, was run out in the final over y Jonny Bairstow. Tewatia joined David Miller in the middle and finished the game for Gujarat with six wickets to spare. Gill was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI