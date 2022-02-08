Washington Sundar & Shahrukh Khan 'hot cakes' in IPL auction: TN coach backs young duo

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has visibly changed the dynamics of Tamil Nadu cricket, evident from the TN team’s success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in recent years.

TN’s growth in the white-ball circuit is probably not a coincidence given the kind of talents the TNPL has unearthed. Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore and T Natarajan are three such examples.

Tamil Nadu cricket team coach M Venkataramana waxed lyrical about the rising TN stars like Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and M Mohammed.

Talking about the TN players, do you think Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore will rake in the money in the IPL auction?

Washi (Washington Sundar) is already established in IPL so there's not even a discussion. People will be willing to sign him. He has proved himself in the IPL and also in the Australian tour. He will definitely be in demand.

Shahrukh Khan had a great season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare. He got the team out of trouble and put us in a very comfortable position. With his strike rate being so high, I feel Shahrukh will be a hot cake in the IPL auction.

Regarding Sai Kishore, if two franchises get into a bidding war, he will go for a good price.

Three unestablished Tamil Nadu players who deserve an IPL contract this year?

Talent-wise, Hari Nishaanth is up there for T20, given the way he bats and the strike rate he has. Though he didn’t score big, the starts he has got and the way he executes his shots are good, and it’s so elegant. If you give him time, he will be a very good investment for the future. Having him in the team and developing him will be a good investment.

Sai Kishore is one player. Mohammed has very good potential in T20 format game plans. He can hit big, he can give slower balls and give other variations. If a franchise is willing to accommodate him he will be a good choice. I think Mohammed might get a break this year.

Siddharth has been doing well. He knows how to bowl at a crucial time. So he will be a good choice as well. He’s a tall left arm spinner who can hit the length quite well and he can extract some bounce as well. He’s already there in the IPL but wherever he goes, he needs to play in the team, which will help him grow as a player.

Venkataramana on CSK and MS Dhoni

Venkataramana also got candid about the Chennai Super Kings and its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Venkataramana said that CSK are what they are today, thanks to MS Dhoni. He also opined that CSK would build around MS Dhoni’s plans even when the player retires eventually. The TN coach was full of praise for the ex-India skipper and said that he is an influence on the team whether or not he is playing.

As a T20 expert who has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and reached the finals of TNPL (twice) and Vijay Hazare Trophy, how long do you think it would be before CSK and MS Dhoni set the ball rolling with the transition?

CSK will not leave MS Dhoni. MSD is the man. He’s the main guy in my opinion. Without MSD, CSK would not have been what it is today. Even if he is not captaining the team, he will be a great influence off the field. He would be a great instrument to develop the next captain. He is certainly capable of spotting a captain for the future and hand it over in a proper way.

People can never come up with what MSD is going to do. He’s that kind of a guy and I feel CSK will give MS Dhoni the freedom to handle things. It’s proven in the past as well that the management is totally with MSD.