Wasim Jaffer Mocks Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson's Poor IPL Form With 'All The Best' Meme

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for witty posts on social media, has shared a meme on Twitter highlighting Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The ex-opening batsman took to Twitter to upload a short scene from the movie All the Best: Fun Begins to poke fun at the performances of the two members of the 'Fab 4', especially their below-the-mark strike rate.

In the scene, Fardeen Khan could be seen pleading with Ajay Devgn – who was on the driver's wheel – to fire up before they approach the finish line. However, the latter kept delaying it.

In the current IPL, Kohli has played 11 games and has scored 216 runs at an unimpressive average of 21.60. His strike rate is only 111.92, which is considered very low in the shortest format of the game. The star cricketer is going through one of his worst IPL seasons with the bat. Kohli's form has deteriorated so much that he hasn't scored an international century in the past three years.

Williamson, on the other hand, has played 10 matches this season and has scored only 199 runs at an average of 22.11. He has a strike rate of just 96.11, which is dismal in the T20 format. This is Williamson's worst IPL season since his debacle run in the 2019 edition, where he had scored 156 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.28. The New Zealand skipper has crossed the 50-run mark just once in the current edition.

Williamson and Kohli are currently locking horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Match No. 54 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad is taking place. RCB have won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. RCB have already lost a wicket as Kohli was dismissed on a first-ball duck by Jagadeesha Suchith.

SRH vs RCB: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

