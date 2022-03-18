Wasim Jaffer Questions Delhi Capital’s Overseas Picks For IPL 2022; 'They Got It Wrong'

Former India Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reviewing the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) said he felt that the franchise got their auction strategy a bit wrong, especially with regards to their overseas picks. The Capitals picked only seven overseas players in their squad for the IPL 2022 when they could have picked eight and now might face some struggle as Anrich Nortje is yet to find fitness while a few of them will not be available for selection in the initial matches.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are both away on international duty and are expected to join the camp only on the 6th of April, leaving DC with just four foreign players to select from.

"Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction. They should have kept the international series’ in mind while picking players. They chose only seven overseas cricketers when the maximum limit is 8. This is not the same DC side as the last two years. Probably Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull could open. Sarfaraz Khan could bat at 3. They will have to make a lot of adjustments to find the best combination.” Wasim Jaffer told on ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra who too was part of the show questioned Delhi’s strategy of not going for the likes of R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan in the auction and said that while the team has some promising names, they can't match the likes of those released.

“They have taken Kuldeep Yadav but, on the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has been released. Earlier, they had Amit Mishra, now they have to make do with Pravin Dubey and Lalit Yadav. In the batting, they released Shikhar Dhawan and picked Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat. There is only one Shreyas Iyer, which is why he was sold for ₹12.25 crore. Sarfaraz cannot be his replacement. On paper, the players are promising, but the pedigree is not there with Dhawan, Iyer and Ashwin gone."

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Image: Twitter/ Wasim Jaffer/ Delhi Capitals