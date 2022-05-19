WATCH: Evin Lewis Takes Mind-blowing Catch In Last Over To Help LSG Seal Playoff Prospects

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday to become the second team in the ongoing IPL 2022 to seal a playoff berth. The KL Rahul-led side won the game by 2 runs in what could be described as one of the most nail-biting matches in the history of the tournament. The match went into the final over with Kolkata requiring 21 runs off 6 balls. Marcus Stoinis was brought in to deliver the last over for Lucknow and the Australian all-rounder didn't disappoint as he picked two wickets in the final two balls to help his team cross the finish line.

However, many people will credit the victory to Evin Lewis, who took an amazing catch in the penultimate ball of the final over to dismiss a well-set and dangerous-looking Rinku Singh. Singh had already smashed 18 runs off the first four balls of Stoinis' over following which, KKR required only three runs off two balls to win the match. The fifth delivery, however, saw Singh play a lofted shot towards cover and get out courtesy of a mind-blowing catch by Lewis, who came charging in from the point sweeper rope to grab the ball with just one hand. The video of the stunning catch is now doing the rounds on social media.

Lucknow vs Kolkata

Meanwhile, Stoinis finished the job for Lucknow as he clean bowled Umesh Yadav in the final delivery to help his side win the game. The thrilling victory saw Lucknow become the second team to qualify for this year's playoffs. Earlier, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul forged an unbeaten 210-run partnership to post a mammoth total in the match. While Rahul scored 68 off 51 balls, De Kock smashed 140 off 70 balls with a strike rate of 200. Apart from Sunil Narine, all the bowlers for Kolkata leaked too many runs to allow Lucknow to gain an upper hand in the first innings.

In the second innings, Kolkata were chasing down the target with a reasonable run rate. Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh scored some crucial runs to take their side closer to the target. Sunil Narine also played a crucial role with the bat to ensure Rinku had a partner in the middle during the chase. However, the game was turned on its head when Lewis completed the brilliant catch to bring Lucknow back into the game. KKR lost the match by 2 runs. De Kock was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI