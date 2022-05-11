WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Gives Stern Dressing Room Speech To LSG Stars Post Dismal Loss To GT

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in match no. 57 of the ongoing season. GT won the match, courtesy of a flop show from KL Rahul-led LSG’s batting unit, which collapsed for a score of 82 runs while chasing a target of 145 runs. Both teams entered the match eyeing the Playoff berth, as LSG were denied the opportunity by the Hardik Pandya-led team.

Meanwhile, after the loss, LSG’s mentor and former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir gave a stern speech to the team in the dressing room in order to motivate the team and guide them into the IPL 2022 Playoffs. The video of the World Cup-winning player was shared on social media by LSG, which instantly garnered the attention of IPL fans. In the video, Gambhir can be heard saying that there is always a winner and a loser in a match but “there is a lot wrong in giving up”.

'We probably lacked that game sense', says Gautam Gambir

“Today I thought that we gave up. We were weak, and honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten teams in this competition and have played really good cricket. But today I thought that we probably lacked that game sense which is more important," Gambhir added.

The 40-year-old further mentioned that GT bowled well as expected and asked his team to remember that IPL is a world-class competition.

"We knew that they bowled well and we expect them to bowl well. It's a world-class competition, you're playing against international bowlers. And we want people to challenge us no doubt about it. That is what we play the sport for. We practice day in and day out because we want to be challenged."

Watch the full video of Gautam Gambhir's speech:

What's next for Lucknow Super Giants?

With two more games remaining for KL Rahul and the team in their debut season, LSG would look to reach the Playoffs without any delay. LSG play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on May 15, before playing their last league game on May 18 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team currently sits second in the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins and four defeats in 12 games.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/@lucknowsupergiants/Instagram