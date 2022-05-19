Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Pumped Up Celebration In Dugout After LSG Reach IPL 2022 Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Lucknow defeated Kolkata by 2 runs to win the high-scoring thriller that saw both teams cross the 200-run mark. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, was seen breaking into wild celebrations after his side registered the crucial victory in the nail-biter. Gambhir looked absolutely pumped after the win and was spotted hugging his teammates to celebrate the milestone.

With the win, Lucknow have become the second team after Gujarat Titans to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side reached the knockout stage of the cash-rich tournament in its maiden season. At one point in time, it looked as if Kolkata will steal a victory from the jaws of defeat but LSG players held their nerves to restrict the Knight Riders to 208/8 in 20 overs, handing them a 2-run defeat. Here's the video of Gambhir and his animated celebration.

LSG vs KKR

As far as the match is concerned, the Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat first. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for Lucknow and forged an unbeaten opening partnership of 210 runs to help their side post the mammoth total. While Rahul scored 68 off 51 balls, De Kock smashed 140 runs off 70 balls, including 10 sixes and as many boundaries. Andre Russell and Tim Southee proved expensive for KKR as they leaked 45 and 57 runs respectively without picking a single wicket.

In the second innings, Kolkata lost an early wicket in the form of Venkatesh Iyer, who was dismissed for a duck by Mohsin Khan. Abhijeet Tomar was the next batter to be dismissed by LSG as he went for 4 runs in the third over off Mohsin Khan's bowling. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer then forged a crucial third-wicket partnership to help KKR steady their ship. Rana was dismissed for 42 off 22 balls. Shreyas Iyer went on to smash a half-century off 29 balls. Sam Billings also contributed by hitting 36 off 24 balls.

Rinku Singh then took the matters into his own hands and almost helped KKR chase down the total. However, a brilliant comeback by Marcus Stoinis ensured LSG cross the finish line. Stoinis picked two back-to-back wickets in the last two balls of his final over to help LSG win the match. He dismissed Rinku Singh for 40 off 15 balls and then clean bowled Umesh Yadav with an amazing yorker. De Kock was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI