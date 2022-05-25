Gujarat Titans successfully fixed a place for themselves in the Indian Premier League 2022 final in their debut season, after earning a thrilling final over victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Chasing the target of 189 runs set by RR, Gujarat achieved the target with three balls remaining in the final over, courtesy of a whirlwind knock by Miller. With 16 runs required to win in six balls, Miller dislodged three consecutive balls for sixes and helped GT triumph over RR.

GT stood at 173/3 in 19 overs, with Miller and skipper Hardik Pandya present on the crease, having already stitched a partnership of 88 runs in less than 60 balls. While RR pacer Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the final over, Miller welcomed him with a six over long-on, after moving across the stump early on. He smashed the second ball for another six over the deep square leg and reduced the equation to four runs to win for GT.

GT completed the triumph in the third ball as Miller slogged Prasidh yet again towards the deep mid-wicket. After scoring 68 runs in 38 balls, Miller remained unbeaten and received the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik remained unbeaten on 40 runs in 27 balls.

Earlier in the first innings, RR found themselves at 188/6 in 20 overs after Jos Buttler yet again displayed his explosive batting skills. Buttler scored 89 runs in 56 balls with the help of two sixes and 12 fours while skipper Sanju Samson struck 47 runs in 26 balls. Devdutt Padikkal was the only other RR batter who managed to cross the 20-run mark and scored 28 runs in 20 balls.

Having said that, GT will now start preparing for their maiden IPL final appearance in the debut season, which will be played on May 29. On the other hand, RR will now face the winner of the Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Qualifier 1. While the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are being held at the Eden Gardens, the Qualifier 2 and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)