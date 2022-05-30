Watch: Gujarat Titans' Winning Moment En Route To IPL Title Triumph In Debut Season

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets to win the coveted trophy in their maiden season in the IPL. Indian opener Shubman Gill finished the game in style with an incredible six over deep square leg, following which Gujarat were crowned the champions of IPL 2022.

Shubman let out a huge roar as he hit the winning runs in the 19th over before hugging his teammate at the other end, David Miller. The rest of the team then stormed the field to celebrate the victory, with Shubman and Miller in the middle. The moment will go down in IPL history because it is rare for a team to come in and win the championship in its first year and that too in style. Here's the video of Gujarat's winning moment.

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was the hero as he picked three wickets in the first innings and then scored 34 runs to contribute to the team's total. Hardik was named the player of the match for his all-round performance in the final.

Earlier in the game, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 130/9 in 20 overs courtesy of a 39-run knock from Jos Buttler. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat but couldn't score big to take the team to a comfortable total. Riyan Parag finished the innings for Rajasthan with his 15 off 15 balls. Apart from Pandya, Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami also picked wickets for Gujarat.

In the second innings, Rajasthan Royals' Prasidh Krishna struck early to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha for just five runs. Matthew Wade was also removed cheaply by Trent Boult in the fifth over. Shubman Gill then forged a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya to help his team get closer to the target. After Hardik was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 34 off 30 balls, Shubman finished the chase alongside Miller. While Gill scored an unbeaten 45 runs, Miller struck 35 runs off 19 balls to help Gujarat win their first title.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI