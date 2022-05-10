WATCH: Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, Ellis' Hilarious Delivery Of Famous Bollywood Dialogues

Even though Punjab Kings (PBKS) have not had the best of IPL seasons so far, the team still can qualify for the playoffs. As things stand in the IPL 2022 points table, the Mayank Agarwal-led side are currently 8th with 10 points, four points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have played a game more. Amidst all the cricketing action, a video was also shot of foreign players attempting to mimic famous Bollywood dialogues.

IPL 2022: Rabada, Smith and others mimic Bollywood dialogues

As seen in the video posted by Punjab Kings' official YouTube handle, several foreign cricketers were asked to mimic famous Bollywood dialogues in a hilarious video. The clip began with England all-rounder Benny Howell speaking a dialogue from the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 33-year old was given the dialogue: 'Bade bade deshon mein aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita'.

Later, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis was asked to repeat the dialogue: 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost', which he managed to do so correctly. However, the best dialogues came from South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith.

Rabada was asked to mimic a dialogue from Wanted; 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di fir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta'. The 26-year-old managed to repeat the first half of the dialogue. However, for the second half, he asked the presenter to finish it for him. Meanwhile, Smith was asked to repeat a dialogue from the famous film Damini; 'Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh.'

Punjab Kings' remaining fixtures in IPL 2022

After all the fun, the Punjab Kings will return to action this week, beginning Friday. They first take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 13 before taking on Delhi Capitals on May 16. Their final league match will be against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 22. With them set to face all rival teams who are potentially in the running for the fourth spot, it will prove to be an interesting end to the league phase before all the teams are finalised for the playoffs.