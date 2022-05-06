WATCH: Umran Malik Bowls 97.56 Mph Thunderbolt Vs DC; Just 3 Mph Shy Of Akhtar's Record

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season ended with DC earning a 21-run victory and rising to fifth in the IPL 2022 points table. While David Warner made headlines for his fiery knock of 92 runs in 58 balls in the first innings, SRH’s young pacer Umran Malik became one of the most talked points about the match once again due to his sheer pace. Malik bowled the final over of DC’s batting innings constantly clocking speeds of more than 153 kmph, he bowled his fastest delivery at the pace of 157kph or 97.55 mph.

The 22-year-old’s effort saw him bowling the second-fastest delivery in the history of IPL and most importantly he was just 3 mph shy of reaching Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar’s world record of bowling at 161 kmph. The former Pakistani cricketer bowled the fastest delivery in overall cricket records at the speed of 161 kmph. However, Umran had to then face an anti-climax as DC batter Rovman Powell beautifully sent the ball towards the boundary for a four.

Watch Umran Malik bowling the fastest delivery of IPL:

DC scored a total of 19 runs from the final over of the first innings, bowled by Umran, as the speedster returned with the figures of 4/52 in four overs. This was the first time in 13 IPL outings that he conceded more than 50 runs in a match. Earlier during the CSK vs SRH match, prior to the game against DC, Malik bowled a delivery at 154 kmph, which was hailed as the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, but the bowler better his own record by bowling at more than 157 kmph. It is pertinent to mention that Umran is the second-highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad in IPL 2022, with 15 wickets to his credit in 10 games.

Nicholas Pooran scored the most runs for SRH

Coming back to the SRH vs DC game, chasing the target of 208 runs, SRH lost their openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson in the powerplay, followed by the dismissal of Rahul Tripathi on 22 runs in 18 balls in the seventh over. Aiden Markram hit 42 runs in 35 balls during his outing, while Nicholas Pooran yet again shined with a 62-run innings in 34 balls. With Shashak Singh and Sean Abott’s early dismissal, DC’s win was almost certain as they clinched the win by 21 runs at the end of 20 overs.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)