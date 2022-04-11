WATCH: Windies Star Nicholas Pooran Sings Popular Hindi Song; Video Goes Viral

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to end Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run in IPL 2022 when both the teams face each other on Monday. Besides ending the unbeaten run of Titans, SRH is also looking to win their second straight match of the season. Ahead of the SRH vs GT match, The Sunrisers Hyderabad social team posted a video where West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran is attempting to sing a very popular Hindi song.

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nicholas Pooran Hindi song video goes viral

In the video shared by SRH's social media handle Nicholas Pooran can be heard trying to sing the song 'Tu Jaane Na' from the popular Hindi movie 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. In the video, Nicholas Pooran who is sitting beside teammate Shreyas Gopal in the bus can be seen trying to match the lyrics of the song. The video has so far received over 2 million views

Coming to Nicholas Pooran's form the West Indian hasn't had a great start to his SRH career scoring just 39 runs in 3 matches played so far. Pooran had failed last year when he was with the Punjab Kings and has so far not performed for SRH either which is a cause of concern for the franchise. His strike rate of 111.42 does not justify the price paid by SRH for his services however the West Indian is just one knock away from finding his form back and that he hopes to do against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT preview

The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a win over CSK in their previous match which will serve as a confidence booster for their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar showed glimpses of their good form however the form of skipper Kane Williamson will be the team's biggest concern. Though SRH won the match by 8 wicket margin they would be well aware of bringing their A-Game against the unbeaten and in form Titans.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings. The man to take the team across the finish line was Rahul Tewatia. Shubman Gill looks to be in great touch despite missing out on a century in the previous match. The opener would be hoping to once again score runs against the struggling SRH bowling attack. The Titans bowling unit comprising of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson has been able to pick up wickets consistently and that s the reason why they could trouble the SRH batting lineup in the upcoming match.