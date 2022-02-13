'We Cricketers Need People Like You': KKR's Sheldon Jackson Thanks Indian Cricket Legend

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR's) new recruit Sheldon Jackson thanked Indian legendary spinner, Harbhajan Singh, for supporting him and mentoring him.

The 35-year old wicket-keeper batter believes that young cricketers need people like Harbhajan for helping them grow and improve in the sport.

Sheldon Jackson thanks Harbhajan after receiving KKR contract

Sheldon Jackson took to his official Twitter handle to thank veteran off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh for all his 'support', 'motivation' and mentoring that he has provided him. Sheldon was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakhs. The Karnataka born wicket-keeper batter has been a part of the same franchise in the past, having played from 2009 to 2010 and 2015 to 2017. The only other franchise that he was a part of was the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2013 to 2014.

Thank you so much bhaiya @harbhajan_singh ❤️ for all your support , motivation and mentoring you have given me Greatfull to you always❤️, We cricketers need people like you #legend — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) February 12, 2022

Harbhajan Singh's support to Sheldon Jackson has been vital as the veteran off-spinner also openly criticized the India A team selectors in the past for not choosing the 35-year old in the team. On that occasion, the 41-year old explained his unhappiness at Jackson not being selected despite scoring runs in the Ranji Trophy season in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form👇yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 pic.twitter.com/HcwQDwhGsZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

The wicket-keeper batter has been one of the most crucial players for his Saurashtra side, having scored 854 runs in the 2018/19 season and 809 runs in the 2019/20 season. And that is not it as Sheldan has also smacked 5,634, 2,346 and 1,511 runs in First Class, List A and T20 cricket respectively.

Players signed by KKR in IPL 2022 auction

After having retained Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore), KKR are likely to be satisfied with the players they signed during the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise successfully signed Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, a player that may also lead the side this season.

The other major signings of KKR included Australian pacer Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 crore), a player that was instrumental in helping the side reach the finals last season. KKR also signed Nitish Rana (Rs 8 crore) and Shivam Mavi (Rs 7.25 crore), among several others.

