'We Devotees Are...': Fan's Heartwarming Letter To MS Dhoni Goes Viral, CSK Skipper Reacts

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have become the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again, but the team is yet to return to winning ways. The Chennai-based franchise has already been eliminated from the ongoing IPL 2022 season, and can only hope to redeem themselves in the next edition. CSK had come into the competition as defending champions, having won their fourth title last year. However, the season turned out to be one of their poorest, with only two victories in the first eight games.

Amidst all of this, a CSK fan penned a heartfelt letter to Dhoni. "O captain, our captain, there shall never be someone like you," an excerpt from the letter read. Dhoni responded to the fan's letter, which CSK shared on their official social media handle. Dhoni signed the letter and wrote, "Well Written. Best Wishes." CSK shared the picture of the letter with a caption that read, "Words from the yellove framed for life & signed with love!".

CSK in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings entered IPL 2022 with Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain. Jadeja was retained by the franchise as their first-choice player ahead of the mega auction earlier this year. However, the campaign turned out to be a nightmare for the entire CSK squad and their fans as the side witnessed one of the worst starts to their IPL season. CSK went down in their first four games of the season, losing momentum early on in the tournament. Jadeja stepped down as captain owing to his side's dismal performance.

Dhoni was reinstated as the captain of the franchise, however, it was already too late for a turnaround. Chennai was knocked out of the competition after they lost to their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians last week. Chennai will now be hoping to make a strong comeback next year but it is not known whether Dhoni will return as captain of the franchise. Dhoni might retire ahead of next year's IPL and join CSK in some other capacity. It will be interesting to see how the mighty franchise performs without its biggest star.

As far as Dhoni's personal performance is concerned, the 40-year-old has played 13 matches and has scored 203 runs at an average of 34. Dhoni has one half-century to his name.

Image: IPL/BCCI/CSK/Twitter