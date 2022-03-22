'We Have A Child Now, A Family': Virat Kohli 'at Ease' On Being 'off Duties' In IPL 2022

Sensational Indian cricketer Virat Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore `(RCB) squad ahead of the 2022 season of India Premier League (IPL) on Monday evening, almost a week ahead of the team’s campaign opener. The forthcoming season will mark a new era for Kohli in the coveted T20 league as he will be playing purely as a batter, without the responsibility of leading the team for the first time in over a decade. He decided to hang his boots as the skipper of the team following the conclusion of the 2021 season and focus solely on his batting.

Meanwhile, after joining RCB on Monday, Kohli revealed he feels at ease, now that he has decided to call his time as the leader of the squad. As per a video put out by RCB on social media, the former RCB skipper Kohli said, “It's quite unbelievable IPL has come this far and yeah [I am here with] renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family and for me it's all about going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness and watching our child grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket”.

Virat Kohli about his conversation with Faf du Plessis-

While fans wondered after the last season who will take over the baton of the team, it was apparent after the IPL 2022 mega auction that a South African superstar cricketer will take over the reins. The team bought Faf du Plessis for an amount of INR 7 crore and speaking in the video, Kohli added that he knew du Plessis will be chosen as the skipper. "I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB. Sounded him off a little bit about what's to come. It was made official afterwards but I knew obviously that getting Faf at auction, the plan was very clear that we needed a leader in the change room and he commands that respect,” Kohli added.

Kohli further said he had to serve a mandatory quarantine period of three days despite the fact that his home in Mumbai is just 20 mins away from the training camp. RCB begin their season on March 27, as they are slated to face Punjab Kings in match no. 3 of the tournament. The match will be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Watch the full video by RCB:

(Twitter Image: @RCBTweets)