'We Have Letters MAHI In Mahindra': Anand Mahindra & CSK Dhoni's Heroic Knock Vs MI

MS Dhoni's cool and calm demeanour was on display during the MI vs CSK match on Thursday as he guided CSK to a three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Dhoni soaked up the pressure and took the match till the last ball before hitting the decisive blow to hand Mumbai Indians their seventh straight loss. MS Dhoni's match-winning knock was lauded by industrialist Anand Mahindra as he took to social media and praised the former CSK player.

IPL 2022: Anand Mahindra tweet on MS Dhoni's match-winning knock

MS Dhoni finished the MI vs CSK match with an unbeaten knock of 28 runs from 18 balls. Anand Mahindra while congratulating MS Dhoni on his match-winning innings drew a parallel between his name and the name of his company. He tweeted,

Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! 💪🏽😃 #MSDhoni Awesome finish. https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 21, 2022

IPL 2022: MI vs CSK highlights

Mumbai Indians put 155 runs on the board courtesy of a fine half-century from Tilak Verma. After losing openers early, Suryakumar Yadav did revive the innings by playing some shots. However, Santner dismissed Yadavfor 32 runs. Jaydev Unadkat finished the innings with a four followed by a six as MI posted 155-7.

CSK in their chase lost early wickets. However, Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa steadied the innings and built up a fine partnership. After the partnership was broken, Mumbai Indians fought their way back with the bowlers chipping with wickets and putting pressure on CSK batsmen. The pressure worked wonders for Rohit Sharma and Co. and when it looked like they are heading to the finish line it was time for MS Dhoni to turn the tables on them.

Coming to the final over, CSK needed 17 off 6 deliveries. with MI skipper Rohit Sharma relying on Jaydev Unadkat to defend the runs. CSK did not have the best of starts losing Pretorius off the very first delivery. Bravo took a single off the second delivery leaving Dhoni with 16 to get off the last four deliveries. The veteran cricketer first hit a six and then smashed a boundary in the very next ball to bring down the equation to six off just two deliveries. The fifth delivery saw Dhoni taking quick two runs. With a four needed off the last delivery to win the match, the 40-year-old managed to score the winning runs.