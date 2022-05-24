'We Tend To Forget His Contribution': Shastri Blames Raina's Absence For CSK's IPL Setback

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has put the blame on the inability of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to replace Suresh Raina in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, as the reason behind their poor season. The MS Dhoni-led CSK opted not to buy Suresh Raina in the IPL 2022 mega auction, despite bringing back veterans like Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. While Raina went unsold in the IPL auctions for the first time in his career, CSK suffered from poor performances throughout the league stage and failed to make it to the IPL 2022 Playoffs.

Meanwhile, during a conversation on ESPNCricinfo, the former India coach revealed that he feels Raina provided the CSK batting lineup with stability. “CSK has been doing well for several years, but we often tend to forget Suresh Raina’s contribution. He was a proven player in the IPL. He used to provide stability by scoring runs consistently while batting at No.3,” Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri explains how Raina's presence could have helped Uthappa & Rayudu

Shastri then explained that Raina’s presence could have provided Uthappa and Rayudu with the much-needed cushion to score runs freely. “He made things easier for the other batters. They need to find such a player. While Rayudu and Uthappa will still play, it will make a lot of difference if they get some cushion,” Shastri elaborated. Raina was a key part of the CSK lineup from 2008 to 2021, barring the two years he played for now-defunct team Gujarat Giants.

In the absence of Raina, CSK failed to make a title defence as they started the tournament with four defeats. They finished the league stage with four wins and 10 defeats and found themselves sitting at the ninth position in the IPL 2022 points table. CSK's season consisted of more drama as Ravindra Jadeja relinquished captaincy of the squad midway in the season, after being chosen as Dhoni's successor, two days before the season started.

A look at Suresh Raina's impressive stats for Chennai Super Kings

Raina picked up a total of four IPL trophies with the Chennai-based outfit and witnessed many iconic moments of the tournament. He played a total of 176 games for CSK and scored 4687 runs at a strike rate of 136.93 and an average of 32.32. He also hit a total of 33 half-centuries and a century during his time with Chennai. Alongside his batting skills, Raina was a useful asset for Dhoni in the field, because of his athletic fielding skills and part-time off-spin bowling.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI)