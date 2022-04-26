What Is The Special Face Shield Donned By PBKS' Rishi Dhawan In IPL Comeback After 6 Yrs?

Punjab Kings fast bowler Rishi Dhawan returned to the IPL After a five-year absence. Rishi took part in his first IPL encounter since 2016 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. The Kings gave the 32-year-old an opportunity based on his domestic success. Rishi was able to make an immediate impact in the game by picking up two wickets. What caught everyone's attention, though, was Rishi's face mask, which he wore throughout the game.

Why was Rishi wearing a face mask?

Rishi's face mask, which he wore during Punjab's game against Chennai, is a protective device worn by players who have recently had nose or face surgery. Rishi recently revealed that he missed the first four games for Punjab because he was recovering from surgery following an injury sustained in the Ranji Trophy.

Rishi said that getting hurt was discouraging because he feared his IPL comeback might be jeopardised. Rishi also revealed that he had surgery, which kept him out of Punjab's first four matches, but that he is now fully recovered and eligible for selection.

"I'm making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches. But I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback," Rishi said in a video uploaded by Punjab Kings.

"It was absolutely a low phase for me because, I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a chance in the IPL after 4 years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I tried continuously for 3-4 years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury," Rishi added.

"But this happens in cricket. Sometimes we’re happy and other times we’re sad. My experience has helped me realize that there will be ups and downs. I had kept myself mentally strong thinking that I would overcome this and make a good comeback. Everything’s gone well so far. I’ve missed four games but I hope that I prove myself whenever I get the chance and try to make a good comeback," he concluded.

What's more dangerous than a lion? 𝘼 𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣. #SherSquad, tune in to this video to find out the reason behind @rishid100's initial absence & how he is all set for a roaring comeback now 👊#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #RishiDhawan pic.twitter.com/mnKKULSSrz — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 24, 2022

Rishi's last spell in the Indian Premier League was with Punjab Kings from 2014 to 2016. He was a member of the Punjab team that reached the IPL 2014 final but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. In his first match back for the Mohali-based franchise, Rishi picked up two crucial wickets of Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni. With some good bowling on display, Punjab managed to defeat Chennai by 11 runs.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI