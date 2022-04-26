Who Are IPL's Most Valuable Teams In 2022? Mumbai Indians' Top List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a massive increase in wealth since its debut season in 2008, especially with the addition of two new franchises. According to reports published by Forbes in 2009, the average value of the eight IPL franchises was $67 million.

However, with the league having expanded to ten teams this season, that average has risen to a staggering $1.04 billion, which is equivalent to an annualized growth rate of 24%. Here is a look at the most valuable franchises in the IPL 2022 season, as Mumbai Indians leads the list.

IPL 2022's most valuable teams