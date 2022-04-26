Who Are IPL's Most Valuable Teams In 2022? Mumbai Indians' Top List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a massive increase in wealth since its debut season in 2008, especially with the addition of two new franchises. According to reports published by Forbes in 2009, the average value of the eight IPL franchises was $67 million.
However, with the league having expanded to ten teams this season, that average has risen to a staggering $1.04 billion, which is equivalent to an annualized growth rate of 24%. Here is a look at the most valuable franchises in the IPL 2022 season, as Mumbai Indians leads the list.
IPL 2022's most valuable teams
- According to the Forbes report, the Mumbai Indians (MI), who are owned by the conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited, are the most valuable team, with a staggering value of $1.3 billion. They are believed to earn a revenue of $33 million and an operating income of $5.5 million.
- The Chennai Super Kings, which are owned by India Cements, are second on the list with a value of $1.15 billion. They are believed to earn a revenue of $41.2 million and an operating income of $14.8 million. It is interesting to note that both MI and CSK are also the two most successful teams of IPL, with a combined nine titles.
- Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, which are owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, have a value of approximately $1.1 billion. They are believed to have a revenue of $41.2 million and an operating income of 14.1 million.
- Debutants Lucknow Super Giants, who are owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, are fourth with a value of $1.075 billion. They are followed by the Delhi Capitals, which are owned by the GMR Group & JSW Group, in fifth, with a value of $1.035 billion.
- In sixth place are the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which are owned by United Breweries, with a value of $1.025 billion. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals, which are owned by Emerging Media Ltd., in seventh, with a value of approximately $1 billion.
- Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad ($970 million), Punjab Kings ($925 million) and Gujarat Titans ($850 million) are in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.