Who Is Charu Sharma? All You Need To Know About Broadcaster Who Will Conduct IPL Auction

Charu Sharma will replace Hugh Edmeades as the IPL 2022 auctioneer after the latter suffered a major health scare on Saturday while conducting the auctions.

Charu will now conduct the auction for the rest of the day which recommenced at 3:45 PM IST, while Edmeades has been advised to take rest by the medical team. Here is a detailed look at who is Charu Sharma and what happened to Hugh Edmeades

Who is Charu Sharma?

Charu Sharma is an Indian commentator, compere and quizmaster, who was also the CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for the 2008 edition of the IPL before being reportedly forced to leave due to poor results. The broadcaster also hosts award shows, corporate events and makes substantial contributions by conducting leadership seminars.

The Indian commentator is also the director of the famous Vivo Pro Kabaddi League that commenced in 2014. This competition is an initiative of Mashal Sports, a company that was co-founded by Anand Mahindra and Sharma. However, Star India has now acquired a 74% stake in Mashal Sports, giving them the controlling rights over the entire league.

Charu's association with sports does not end there as he made some staggering achievements as an athlete himself. The Indian broadcaster has been an Under-18 junior national champion of springboard diving, a competition that he won on six occasions during his teenage years. However, he quit the sport at the age of 19-years.

What happened to Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades shockingly collapsed on the stage while a bidding war was going on for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The 60-year old suddenly fell down on the floor, leaving the people present in the auction room shell-shocked. He was given immediate medical attention and recommended rest.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.



IPL provided a health update on the British auctioneer, with their official statement having read, "Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today."

