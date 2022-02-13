Who Is The Most Expensive Australian At IPL 2022 Auction? Not Warner, Cummins Or Hazlewood

Tim David became the most expensive Australian at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) mega auction. The 25-year-old started taking baby steps while playing for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) but is now one of the most sought-after players in the league. David is mostly known for his brutal power-hitting in the death overs.

The right-hander plays for Singapore in international cricket, but he also holds Australian citizenship. The batter registered himself at a base price of INR 40 lakh for the IPL mega auction and triggered a bidding war. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started the bidding after which the Punjab Kings (PBKS) also joined in.

Soon after, the Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, also entered the bidding war. The Super Giants and the Knight Riders fought hard for quite some time after which the Rajasthan Royals threw their hats in the ring as well. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) waited for quite a bit before they started bidding at INR 5.75 crores.

IPL 2022: Tim David to ply his trade for Mumbai Indians

In the end, Mumbai Indians bagged Tim David at INR 8.25 crores after the Knights pulled out. Back in September 2021, David made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), then led by Virat Kohli. He came to the fore after playing well for the Saint Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League. However, he didn't make an impact and was released by the franchise.

David is currently taking part in the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he's representing the Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan. In all the games thus far, he has played handy cameos, including a couple of half-centuries and a top score of 71. He has been an asset to the PSL-defending champions.

Prior to that, he plied his trade for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. In 85 T20s, David has racked up 1,908 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 159.39 with nine fifties. He is also more than a handy off-break bowler. David has played 14 games at the international level.

Image: AP