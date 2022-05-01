Why Did Rishabh Pant Send Amre On Field Post No-ball Controversy Vs RR? Ponting Clarifies

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, has finally spoken out about the scandalous incident that occurred during a game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 22. Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, asked his men to leave the field in the middle of a game because of a contentious decision that he and his teammates wanted to be overturned. In an interview with Star Sports, Ponting remarked that whatever happened on the field the other day was not right and that they are not happy or proud of it.

Ponting stated that the umpire's decision was likewise incorrect, but that his players should have dealt with it according to the regulations in the end. Ponting also said that his team has had a difficult time in recent days due to several people testing positive for COVID-19. Whatever transpired, according to Ponting, was the result of the frustration that had built up in the camp as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was all wrong, everything about it was wrong. The umpire was wrong but you have got to get on with it. For our players to demonstrate what they did and to have our assistant coach run onto the field, it's not anything we are happy with or proud of. I have spoken to the guys about that," Ponting said on Star Sports.

"But KP (Kevin Pietersen), we have had a pretty tough time at DC over the last few weeks. We have had Covid cases, we have been locked in the hotel room and, I think, just all the frustration that built up. It was a close game and it all just came out there in that moment. That was a lion in the sand moment for us, it was the halfway time of the tournament. We said we would leave all that behind and move to the 2nd half of the tournament with a better attitude," he added.

The controversy

Ponting was not in the dugout with the Delhi Capitals on the day of the scandalous incident. The former Australian cricketer was watching the match from his hotel room, where he had been locked up as a precaution after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. With Amre and Pant acting in an unsportsmanlike manner, it was Ponting's compatriot and Delhi's assistant coach Shane Watson who stepped up and controlled the situation.

After the match, Pant admitted to making a mistake but insisted that the on-field umpire's decision was incorrect and that the third umpire should have intervened. The umpiring error occurred in the final over of Delhi's innings when Rovman Powell was on strike and umpire Nitin Menon refused to call a waist-high delivery a no-ball.

Pant and Amre were seen encouraging their players to stage a walk-off in protest. Amre went a step ahead and ran onto the field to request the on-field umpire to go upstairs. While Pant was fined 100 percent of his match fee, Amre was handed a one-match ban for the offence.

Image: AP/Twitter/@nic_savage1