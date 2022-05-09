Why Does MS Dhoni 'eat' His Bat? Former India Spinner Says 'he Likes His Bat To Be Clean'

Chennai Super Kings earned a massive victory over Delhi Capitals in match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season, which was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The MS Dhoni-led team put up an all-round performance throughout the game, first by scoring 208/6 in the first innings and then by reducing Rishabh Pant’s squad to 117/10 within 18 overs. While CSK players Devon Conway and Moeen Ali made the headlines for their gritty efforts, the skipper Dhoni also became one of the talking points about the match.

In the first innings of the match, while Conway and Ambati Rayudu were batting at the middle for CSK, Dhoni was spotted sitting in the dressing room and eating his bat. As cricket fans took to Twitter and wondered the reason behind Dhoni chewing his bat, former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra answered the question on his Twitter handle. The former Team India wrist-spinner explained that Dhoni always likes to keep his bat clean.

For those who want pic of Dhoni eating Bat 🤠 pic.twitter.com/BGPFznY39E — Paapsee Tannu 🇮🇳 (@iamparodyyy) May 8, 2022

“In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022,” Mishra wrote on Twitter.

In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 8, 2022

Top performers for Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs DC game

Coming back to the match, Dhoni also impressed cricket lovers with his batting display as he walked out to bat in the 18th over and scored 21 runs in eight balls during his stay. Earlier in the innings, Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a 110-run first-wicket stand, before Gaikwad’s dismissal on the individual score of 41 runs in 33 balls. Conway added 87 runs in 49 balls to CSK’s total, while coming in at no. 2 Shivam Dube scored 32 runs in 19 balls.

Dhoni remained unbeaten after hitting two sixes and a four as CSK breached the 200-run mark and posted a target of 209 runs for DC. Meanwhile, in the second innings, CSK were off to a good start as Simarjeet Singh removed Srikar Bharat in the second over, before David Warner fell to Maheesh Theeksana in the fifth over. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant scored 25 and 21 runs respectively, as Moeen Ali dismissed both the batters.

Shardul Thakur hit 24 runs in 19 balls, but the other DC batters failed to contribute significantly and the DC batting lineup collapsed on the score of 117, with more than two overs left. Moeen returned with the best figures of 3/13 in four overs, while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet and Dwayne Bravo picked two wickets each. At the same time, Theeksana also contributed with one wicket.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)