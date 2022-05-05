Will Arjun Tendulkar Make His IPL Debut? MI Coach Jayawardene Opens Up On Possibility

Mumbai Indians broke their eight-match losing streak on April 30 by defeating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in Match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Young Indian domestic talents like Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya and Tilak Varma found themselves among the top performers and became the key players behind MI’s first win of 2022. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar is also another youngster awaiting his IPL debut, and speculations about his debut have been frequently making headlines this season.

During a press conference ahead of MI’s next match against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene faced questions from reporters, including the one about the possibility of Arjun making his debut on Friday against Gujarat Titans. “Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups and how we can win the matches and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups,” Jayawardene said.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter and pacer, who plays as an allrounder is the son of the legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, the former Sri Lankan skipper added, "Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win and it is about stringing wins together and getting the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination that we put out." The Rohit Sharma-led squad will be up against Hardik Pandya’s GT at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 6.

GT and MI's contrasting IPL 2022 campaigns

Interestingly, Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 by playing for MI and won four IPL titles before moving to GT in 2022. GT currently sits at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins and two defeats in 10 games, while the five-time IPL winning team MI sits at the bottom of the points table.

With youngsters helping MI to win crucial moments while the established players continue to struggle, Arjun Tendulkar might also make his IPL debut soon.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/@mumbaiindians/Instagram)