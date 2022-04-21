Will Kieron Pollard Continue To Play IPL 2022 After Retirement From International Cricket?

Kieron Pollard on Wednesday surprised the cricket fraternity and fans around the world by announcing his retirement from international cricket. Currently, the former skipper of the West Indies white-ball team is playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. With Kieron Pollard bringing down curtains on his international career, the question now remains whether he will continue playing IPL 2022.

Kieron Pollard retires: Will the former West Indies player continue playing in IPL 2022?

Kieron Pollard was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 auction with the hope that he will provide the firepower this season. However, the West Indian has struggled for runs as Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the IPL table.

However, the explosive all-rounder will continue to play for the franchise this season and it will be interesting to see if he will be part of the Mumbai Indians setup next year. With no international cricket left to play, it will be interesting to see if franchises will sign him to play for the T20 or T10 leagues around the world.

Kieron Pollard's retirement post

The 34-year-old made his international ODI debut back in 2007, while his T20I debut came in the very next year. Taking to social media, Pollard in his statement said, "As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indies colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can. It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket."

Pollard's career in numbers

Pollard did not represent West Indies in the longest format of the game, however, he had a fantastic career in white-ball cricket. The all-rounder played 123 ODIs for the West Indies, scoring 2,706 runs and picking up 55 wickets.

The 34-year-old, who is known to be one of the best finishers in T20I cricket, has scored 1,568 runs in 101 matches at a strike rate of 135.14. He has also picked up 42 wickets.

In 2019, Kieron Pollard was appointed as the skipper of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. Despite heading into the T20 World Cup in UAE as one of the favourites, the Pollard-led side did not have the best of tournaments as it was knocked out in the group stages.