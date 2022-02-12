'Will Love Him Plotting A Mankad With Buttler': Sehwag Reacts To RR Buying Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday took to social media to poke fun at Ravichandran Ashwin after the spinner was sold to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a hefty sum of Rs. 5 crore. After Rajasthan bought Ashwin at the auction, Sehwag took to his official Koo handle to say that he will love to see the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer plotting a Mankad with his new teammate Jos Buttler.

Sehwag was referring to an incident from IPL 2019 when the then Punjab Kings skipper Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler by affecting Mankad. The incident had caused a massive uproar in the cricket fraternity as dismissing a batter using the method is still considered against the spirit of the game. Ashwin, however, displayed no regret and defended his decision by saying that whatever he did was well under the rules.

As far as the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction is concerned, a total of 590 players are going under the hammer for 217 spots in 10 different franchises.

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has fetched the highest amount at the auction so far, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 12.25 crore. Harshal Patel is the second most expensive player at the auction so far, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 10.75 crore.

Marquee Set (INR)

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 825 lakh (Punjab Kings)

2. Ravi Ashwin - 500 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

3. Pat Cummins - 725 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

4. Kagiso Rabada - 925 lakh (Punjab Kings)

5. Trent Boult - 800 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

6. Shreyas Iyer - 1225 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

7. Mohammed Shami - 625 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

8. Faf du Plessis - 725 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

9. Quinton de Kock - 675 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

10. David Warner - 625 lakh (Delhi Capitals)

Set 2 - Capped Batsmen

1. Manish Pandey - 460 lakh (Lucknow Super Giants)

2. Shimron Hetmyer - 850 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

3. Robin Uthappa - 200 lakh (Chennai Super Kings)

4. Jason Roy - 200 lakh (Gujarat Titans)

5. David Miller - unsold

6. Devdutt Padikkal - 775 lakh (Rajasthan Royals)

7. Suresh Raina - unsold

8. Steve Smith - unsold

Image: PTI/AP