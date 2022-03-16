Will South African Players Skip IPL 2022 For Bangladesh Test Series? Here's A Vital Update

With the IPL 2022 set to begin in less than two weeks, all eyes will be on the international players that compete in the franchise tournament in the first few days as several stars will be on international duty. South Africa are scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh that will end on April 12.

With the IPL 2022 beginning on March 26, any Proteas player competing for their Test side could miss more than two weeks of the cash-rich tournament. However, an important update from Cricket South Africa means that several stars would be available for the beginning of the IPL as they have decided to skip the Bangladesh Test series.

Several South African players choose IPL over national duty

According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa are likely to feature a weakened squad for the two home Tests against Bangladesh as several of their stars have chosen to prioritize the IPL over their national duty. As a result, the Proteas could be without their entire fast bowling attack as Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have contracts with the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals respectively.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen is set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The report adds that the decision of the players was unanimous, which was termed by Test captain Dean Elgar as a litmus test of loyalty' earlier this month. Moreover, Anrich Nortje's injury most likely means that he will not be available for the Bangladesh Test series and could miss several games of the IPL as well.

There is believed to be an agreement between Cricket South Africa and the BCCI as per which the former has historically provided their players with NOCs to participate in the IPL. Moreover, the South African cricket board has usually preferred to not organize any international fixtures at this time. However, with the IPL set to begin earlier this season than usual, there seems to be a clash with the fixture lists of the two.

While the fans of all IPL franchises that rely heavily on their South African stars would be delighted with this important update, there will continue to be questions raised about players choosing to participate in the cash-rich tournament over their national squads.