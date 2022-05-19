'Worst Thing I've Ever Done': Jimmy Neesham Recalls IPL Video With Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday shared a hilarious video featuring New Zealand's star cricketers Trent Boult, James Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell. In the video, the three players can be seen dancing to a famous Bollywood song and also lip-syncing the lyrics. Rajasthan Royals turned to its official Twitter handle to share the video with a caption that read, "The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!".

In the video, the three cricketers can be seen mimicking a scene from the 2006 movie titled 'Phir Hera Pheri' starring famous Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The post has garnered more than 5,00,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared 21 hours ago. Here's the video of Boult, Neesham, and Mitchell dancing to the tunes of 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen'.

"I’m not gonna say it’s the worst thing I’ve ever done… but it’s the worst thing I’ve ever done," Neesham wrote on Twitter as he shared the hilarious video. Meanwhile, Neesham's Rajasthan Royals teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also reacted to the video. Chahal shared the video and wrote, "Best ever". He also posted a couple of laughing face emoticons.

I’m not gonna say it’s the worst thing I’ve ever done… but it’s the worst thing I’ve ever done https://t.co/VNcjMcswqL — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 18, 2022

Neesham in IPL 2022

As far as Neesham's individual performance is concerned, the left-handed all-rounder has played two matches for the franchise this season and has picked zero wickets. He has scored a total of 31 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league at an average of 15.50 and with a strike rate of 114.81. Just like in the previous editions, the Kiwi cricketer didn't receive many opportunities this season to ply his trade in the middle.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are very close to qualifying for the playoffs. The Men in Pink are currently ranked third in the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points in 13 matches. Their current net run rate is +0.304. If Rajasthan win their last game of the league stage against Chennai Super Kings, they will leapfrog Lucknow Super Giants to take the second spot on the table courtesy of their superior net run rate. The Royals are slated to play their last league stage game of the season against Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

Image: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals