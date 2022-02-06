Yash Dhull's Childhood Coach On IPL Auction: 'All U-19 Players Will Get Good Price'

Team India, captained by Yash Dhull, pulled off a historic victory on Saturday, becoming the first country to win five U-19 World Cup titles. India won the U-19 World Cup for the record fifth time after defeating England in the final of the competition at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Pradeep Kochar, Dhull's childhood coach, told Republic TV that it was a "great victory" not just for the players and support staff, but for India as a whole.

Pradeep Kochar on IPL auctions

Pradeep stated that the entire country is proud of the young guns and their accomplishments, adding that it offers a great deal of joy and happiness to the country and him personally. When asked about the upcoming IPL mega auctions, Kochar said all the players have been waiting for this for a long time before predicting that they will receive a fair price in the cash-rich league.

"All players shortlisted will get a good price in the IPL and they all have been waiting for the auction. It's a good opportunity for them, both financially and cricket wise. They will gain a lot of experience by playing in the IPL and it's good for their future as well," Kochar said while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the mega auction, including a host of India U-19 stars. Captain Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Raj Bawa, Harnoor Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe are amongst the U-19 players who have been selected for the auctions.

As far as the final of the U-19 World Cup is concerned, India beat England by 4 wickets with 14 balls remaining. Raj Bawa put in a fantastic effort with both the bat and ball to help India secure the historic win. Bawa first registered his maiden fifer of the tournament and then went on to score a crucial 35 runs off 54 balls to become the player of the match.

Image: PTI