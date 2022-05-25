Yashasvi Jaiswal Walks Off Before Being Adjudged Out, Umpire Raises Finger Hesitantly

The Rajasthan Royals lost their IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, however, one player who won everyone's heart was Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Royals opener showed honesty by deciding to walk off the pitch after nicking the ball despite the onfield umpire being unsure whether the batsman had edged the ball. Titans eventually won the match against Royals by 7 wickets and entered the IPL final in their maiden season.

RR vs GT: Yashasvi Jaiswal wins heart after walking off the field

Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to get Rajasthan Royals off to a strong start in the game after Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Jaiswal, who was struggling to find the timing, could only score just 3 runs off 8 balls before edging a delivery from Titans pacer Yash Dayal into the gloves of GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The Titans appealed for the wicket even though umpire Bruce Oxenford apparently failed to hear the ball taking the edge of the bat. While Oxenford did not give it out, the Titans could have gone for the review. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to walk off himself, surprising Oxenford. Watching the batsman walk-off, Oxenford changed his decision to out.

IPL 2022: RR vs GT MATCH highlights

The Gujarat Titans put up yet another impressive display to dominate Rajasthan Royals and became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 finals. After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals failed to get off to a strong start with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing early. However, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (47 from 26 balls) played an entertaining knock with Jos Buttler struggling to settle in. Following the dismissal of Samson, it was time for Jos Buttler to shift gear and he did that in style scoring 89 runs off 56 balls before getting dismissed. The Royals in the end were able to post 188 runs on board

With the target set for 189, Boult struck early for the Royals dismissing in form Saha in the second ball. Shubman Gill (35 off 21) and Matthew Wade (35 off 30) steadied the innings with a partnership of 72 runs. After both batters were dismissed it was Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (40* off 27) and David Miller (68* off 38) who put up an unbeaten 106 runs stand. The duo without any more hiccups steered the team into the final of the IPL 2022.