'Yellow Shirts Chanting His Name': Rabada On Dhawan's 'nerve-wracking' Last Over To Dhoni

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada praised his partner Rishi Dhawan after the latter impressed in his first game back in the IPL on Monday. After being put in to bowl the crucial 20th over with legendary finisher MS Dhoni on strike, Rishi held his nerve and delivered a superb performance with the ball. Rishi produced an amazing over, limiting Chennai to 176/6 in their 187-run chase while also dismissing Dhoni to finish on a high note.

In his post-match interview, Rabada commented on Rishi's performance, saying it's never easy to take responsibility in the final over when someone like MS Dhoni is on strike. Rabada added that Rishi held his composure brilliantly and eventually came out on top amidst all the chanting from CSK supporters, who were cheering for their hero, MS Dhoni.

"Rishi, coming back and bowling that final over. He put his hand up. I don't know if I've left anyone out. It's still a bit nerve-wracking when you're bowling at MS Dhoni, and there's not one red shirt in the crowd, only yellow shirts chanting his name, but he held his nerve and came out on top. Huge credit to him," Rabada said in his post-match interview.

Rabada lauds Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, who bowled the 19th over of the final innings, was also praised by the South African paceman. Arshdeep bowled brilliantly, allowing only 8 runs in the over, and left Rishi with 26 runs to bowl at in the 20th over. Meanwhile, Rabada himself bowled brilliantly in the 18th over, conceding only 6 runs and picking up a wicket.

"Arsh (Arshdeep) has been the best death bowler in this comp; that's what the stats say. He's a youngster coming in, has got a lot of drive, a lot of ambition as well. And he's just a good bloke, so, it's nice to have him around. I always bowl at the death as well, so I know that, but Arsh has been magnificent; he's been leading the way in that discipline," Rabada added.

Thanks to Rishi's amazing bowling performance, Punjab won the match by 11 runs. Rishi returned to the IPL after a gap of six years. Rishi's last spell in the Indian Premier League was with Punjab Kings from 2014 to 2016. He was a member of the Punjab team that reached the IPL 2014 final but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI