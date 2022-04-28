Yuvraj Explains What Virat Kohli Needs To Do To Regain Form; 'Be Like How He Was Earlier'

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is probably going through his worst run of form in the Indian Premier League 2022 season, as he has been dismissed a total of seven times out of nine innings below the 15-run mark. RCB had hoped a change in batting position might help the ex-skipper to find his form, however, Kohli still managed to score only nine runs during the RCB vs RR match on Tuesday. Having said that, former India cricketer and the hero of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, Yuvraj Singh has now shared his views on what Kohli needs to do to return to form.

'Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again,' says Yuvraj Singh

During a conversation on Home of Heroes on Sports 18, Yuvraj suggested that Kohli needs to look back at his younger days to rectify the current slump. The former Indian allrounder also went on to add that Kohli’s work ethic is far better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and this will certainly help his cause. Yuvraj further pointed out that despite the fact that Kohli’s form is not in the best of form, he has still managed to score runs.

As reported by ANI, speaking on ‘Home of Heroes’, Yuvraj said, “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren't too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players. Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier, that will reflect in his game. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years.”

Virat Kohli's dismal form in IPL 2022

The 34-year-old started for the tournament by scoring an unbeaten knock of 41 runs in the campaign opener of IPL 2022 for RCB before getting out cheaply in the next two innings. He then scored 48 runs in 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals, which is his highest knock this year and got dismissed on 1 and 12 runs respectively in the next two outings. He walked back to the pavilion on golden ducks for two consecutive games against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Going forward, Kohli faced 10 balls and scored nine runs in the second match of the season against RR, before getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna as Parag completed the catch.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/bcci.tv)