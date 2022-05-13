Yuvraj Singh Trolls Suresh Raina Over CSK Getting All Out For 97; Gets Interesting Reply

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had a hilarious interaction following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK's) poor batting efforts against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Yuvraj was seen trolling Raina after his former side were bundled out for just 97 runs. However, little did he accept Raina to come up with an equally befitting reply, which burst the former Indian all-rounder in laughter.

CSK vs MI: Yuvraj Singh trolls Suresh Raina

As seen in the video below, Yuvraj Singh asked Suresh Raina, "Raina. Aapki team aaj 97 pe all out ho gayi hai. Kya kehna chahenge aap?" (Your team got bowled out for 97 tonight. What do you have to say?) Raina was quick to give an interesting response as he said, "Main nahi thha uss match mein" (I wasn't part of the match).

IPL 2022: MI's win knocks CSK out of the playoff race

The CSK vs MI match was always going to be an exciting contest as it featured two of the most successful teams in IPL history. Mumbai Indians on Thursday snuffed out defending champions Chennai Super Kings' faint hopes of making the IPL 2022 playoffs with a five-wicket win in a low-scoring match.

Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running through the MS Dhoni-led side's top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

MI were four wickets down for 33 runs in the fifth over before Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103 for 5 in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off just seven balls.

With their eighth loss in 12 matches, CSK are out of the reckoning for a playoff berth. They remained in ninth with eight points. Already out of the reckoning for a playoffs berth a long time ago, MI remained rooted at the 10th and bottom place with three wins from 12 matches. Both CSK and MI have two inconsequential matches left to be played. It will be the first time in IPL history that neither MI nor CSK would be part of the playoffs.

(Inputs from PTI)