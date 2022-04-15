Yuvraj's 'gentleman' Post On Buttler Leaves Twitter Divided; 'Is He Talking About Ashwin?'

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh seems to have taken a massive dig at one of Rajasthan Royals' players by using England batter Jos Buttler as a reference. With R Ashwin being in the news for various reasons, social media users are confused whether Yuvraj is making a reference to the veteran Indian spinner or someone else.

RR vs GT: Yuvraj Singh puts up a controversial 'gentlemen' post

While the RR vs GT game was going on (on Thursday), Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and put up a controversial 'gentlemen' post that made netizens believe he was attempting a dig at R Ashwin. As per his post, the 40-year old stated that cricket still has gentlemen left in the game after looking at star English batter Jos Buttler. While Yuvraj lauded the England wicket-keeper, his last line has left netizens divided when he says that 'especially teammates' must learn from Buttler.

We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler 👏🏽 other players should learn from him specially team mates !!! #IPL2022 #RRvGT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2022

Given below are some of the responses that netizens have put up after Yuvraj posted his controversial Tweet:

Indirect mock to Ashwin? 🤣 — Shanku Bhattacharya ⭐⭐🇮🇳 (@UpTheBluessss) April 14, 2022

Pointed to Ashwin??? — SJ (@sasankj) April 14, 2022

targeting ashwin? — citizenofearth (@Abhi24_99) April 14, 2022

Ashwin has been in the news often recently as he made a controversial decision to retire himself out, a call that he believes would be taken often by batters in future. Moreover, Ashwin and Buttler also have a history between themselves as the former was involved in an infamous mankading incident when he ran out the latter.

IPL 2022: GT beats RR to go on top of points table

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Thursday to go on top of the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side is the only team that has eight points after five matches, with five teams currently tied at six points. The only side that has failed to register a victory in the IPL 2022 campaign has shockingly been five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

In the RR vs GT match, Jos Buttler's outstanding effort of scoring a quickfire fifty went in vain as few of the other Rajasthan Royals batters were able to contribute a decent score. As a result of Buttler's 54-run contribution, he once again leads the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings with 272 runs. On the other hand, Hardik is second on the list with 228 runs.