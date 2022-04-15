Yuvraj's 'gentleman' Post On Buttler Leaves Twitter Divided; 'Is He Talking About Ashwin?'

Quick links:
Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh seems to have taken a massive dig at one of Rajasthan Royals' players by using England batter Jos Buttler as a reference. With R Ashwin being in the news for various reasons, social media users are confused whether Yuvraj is making a reference to the veteran Indian spinner or someone else.
While the RR vs GT game was going on (on Thursday), Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and put up a controversial 'gentlemen' post that made netizens believe he was attempting a dig at R Ashwin. As per his post, the 40-year old stated that cricket still has gentlemen left in the game after looking at star English batter Jos Buttler. While Yuvraj lauded the England wicket-keeper, his last line has left netizens divided when he says that 'especially teammates' must learn from Buttler.
We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler 👏🏽 other players should learn from him specially team mates !!! #IPL2022 #RRvGT— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2022
Given below are some of the responses that netizens have put up after Yuvraj posted his controversial Tweet:
Indirect mock to Ashwin? 🤣— Shanku Bhattacharya ⭐⭐🇮🇳 (@UpTheBluessss) April 14, 2022
Pointed to Ashwin???— SJ (@sasankj) April 14, 2022
targeting ashwin?— citizenofearth (@Abhi24_99) April 14, 2022
Ashwin has been in the news often recently as he made a controversial decision to retire himself out, a call that he believes would be taken often by batters in future. Moreover, Ashwin and Buttler also have a history between themselves as the former was involved in an infamous mankading incident when he ran out the latter.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Thursday to go on top of the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side is the only team that has eight points after five matches, with five teams currently tied at six points. The only side that has failed to register a victory in the IPL 2022 campaign has shockingly been five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
In the RR vs GT match, Jos Buttler's outstanding effort of scoring a quickfire fifty went in vain as few of the other Rajasthan Royals batters were able to contribute a decent score. As a result of Buttler's 54-run contribution, he once again leads the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings with 272 runs. On the other hand, Hardik is second on the list with 228 runs.