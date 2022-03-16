Yuzvendra Chahal & R Ashwin Engage In Fun Banter On Twitter; 'Where Are You My Love...'

In a bizarre, yet hilarious development, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) briefly allowed leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, to operate the club's Twitter handle. Apparently, Chahal was seen posting a lot of funny stuff on the franchise's handle. In one such post, the player was seen engaging in a fun conversation with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? 😭😭😒😒 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

"Where are you my love @ashwinravi99. no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? (is there anyone else in your life?)” Rajasthan Royals' Tweet read. Sharing a picture of him arriving in response to the Tweet, Ashwin wrote, "Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now."

Thought I would just quietly blend in😂. I am here now pic.twitter.com/oZ1TbiMZHc — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 16, 2022

That wasn't that all of it, as the funny banter between Ashwin and Chanal (under the guise of RR's Twitter handle) continued as the latter wrote, “AAP pink mein cutie lagoge (You will look cute in pink)" to which, R Ashwin retorted, "Blue cap vaapas de Doon? (should i give back my blue cap).” The duo have spent a lot of time together in the national camps, however, this will be the first time they will walk the pitch together for the same IPL franchise. It is pertinent to mention here that R Ashwin first played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) while Yuzvendra Chahal represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Yuzvendra Chahal takes over Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account

Taking to Rajasthan Royals' verified Twitter handle to post a series of hilarious tweets. He even claimed to be the reason why the moon is still spinning around the earth and also in a separate post, he announced himself as the franchise's new skipper. The post also received acknowledged from the 'actual' skipper Sanju Samson who wrote "Congrats Yuzi" to which Yuzvendra Chahal (in Rajasthan Royals' account) replied, "Jealous jealous"

Chaand par hai apun 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrmBgehkSt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

IPL 2022: How has Yuzvendra Chahal performed in the previous editions of the IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal had been an integral part of the RCB team over the past few years, but was released by the franchise ahead of the auction as the two parties could not arrive at a mutual agreement over a retention and in the end, the Jaipur-based franchise signed the player for 6.5 Cr. All in all the leg spinner played a total of 114 IPL matches picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.28 at an economy of 7.59. In IPL 2021, he claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches.

Image: Twitter/ RR