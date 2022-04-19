Yuzvendra Chahal Can't Stop Blushing After Wife's Query On First IPL Hat-trick; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in outstanding form against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday night as he not only picked up a fifer, but his wickets also included a hat-trick in the 17th over. Following his exceptional display with the ball, Chahal had a hilarious chat with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, when he could not stop blushing. As for RR, they went on to win the match by seven runs, with Chahal ending with staggering figures of 5/40 on a good batting wicket.

KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal cannot stop blushing

As seen in the video posted by Rajasthan Royals' Instagram handle below, Yuzvendra Chahal could not stop blushing during a brief interaction with Dhanashree Verma. After Verma asked Chahal, "How do you feel I'm out of the bubble," the leg-spinner responded, "It's a great feeling." Verma then followed up, "Itna khush ki hat-trick le lia? (You're so happy that you took a hat-trick," when Chahal responded with a grin, "Yeah. First hat-trick!"

IPL 2022: Chahal singlehandedly turns match in RR's favour

The KKR vs RR match produced a nail-biting thriller contest, with the Rajasthan Royals emerging victorious by a narrow margin of seven runs. RR batted first and posted a fighting total of 217 runs on the board, the highest in the IPL 2022 season. In response, KKR were dismissed for 210 runs, with Yuzvendra Chahal inflicting most of the damage.

However, the 31-year old did not have the best of starts in the KKR vs RR match, as he conceded 17 runs in his first over. From that point on, the leg spinner found his rhythm as he first dismissed Nitish Rana in his third over before picking up four wickets in his last over, including his maiden IPL hat-trick.

Chahal first dismissed Venkatesh Iyer on his first delivery before getting rid of Shivam Mavi and Shreyas Iyer in his fourth and fifth balls. Then on his final delivery, he also dismissed Australian pacer Pat Cummins to complete a remarkable hat-trick and a fifer.

Following the dismissal of Cummins, even though KKR were eight wickets down, Umesh Yadav's quickfire 21-run knock of just nine deliveries resulted in an exciting conclusion of the match. However, once he was dismissed by Obed McCoy in the last over, KKR never looked like chasing down the total of 218 runs as they fell short by seven runs, with Sheldon Jackson getting out soon after.