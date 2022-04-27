Yuzvendra Chahal Fumbles Easy Run-out To Dismiss In-form Dinesh Karthik, Recovers In Time

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday crushed Royal challengers Bangalore by 29 runs to win their 6th match of IPL 2022. The win over RCB took the Royals to the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The RR vs RCB match also witnessed Yuzvendra Chahal almost having his share of an embarrassing moment when he almost missed a runout of RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

RR vs RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal almost misses Dinesh Karthik's runout

RCB were in big trouble at 72/6 in the 13th over while chasing 145 runs for victory. Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form throughout IPL 2022 tournament and was RCB's last hope to take the team to victory. Royals on the other hand were desperate to send him back to the Pavillion and that opportunity was presented to them by Dinesh Karthik following a horrible mixup with Shahbaz Ahmed.

Facing Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz tapped the ball to the mid-on region towards RR fielder Prasidh Krishna. Karthik just ran for a single and nearly reached the batting end by himself before being sent back by his partner. He gave up on reaching the non-strikers' end, not realising that Chahal had failed to properly collect the return throw. Chahal overcame his initial fumble to eventually hit the stumps and find Karthik short his ground by a distance.

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB highlights

Rajasthan Royals had Riyan Parag and pacer Kuldeep Sen to thank in their victory over RCB in IPL 2022 match which was played at MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Parag hit an unbeaten 57 off 31 balls to help his team post a respectable total, Sen picked a four-wicket-haul to bowl RCB out for 115 runs.

Batting first, RCB had RR in trouble at 33-3 with Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. Sanju Samson and Daryll Micthell did try and get innings back on track but were dismissed early. Riyan Parag though stood up to the occasion as he sent RCB bowlers on a leather hunt. The youngster was clearing ropes with ease scoring an unbeaten half-century with three boundaries and four sixes.

RCB's batting collapse was on display for the second match in a row with only four batsman getting into double digits. Apart from skipper Faf du Plessis, none of the batters was able to cross the 20-run mark. Du Plessis scored 23 off 21 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga scored 18 off 13 balls and was the second-highest scorer for his side. Ashwin picked up three wickets for Rajasthan, while Trent Boult picked up two wickets.