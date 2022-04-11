Yuzvendra Chahal Is The Greatest Leg-spinner India Has Ever Seen: RR Skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday helped them retain top spot on the IPL 2022 points table. After RR posted 165 runs on board, LSG came close to chasing down the target, only to fall short by 3 runs. For RR, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler, picking up 4 wickets, courtesy of which he is currently the purple cap holder in IPL 2022. RR captain Sanju Samson praised Chahal for his fine bowling effort.

LSG vs RR: Sanju Samson calls Yuzvendra Chahal India's 'greatest leg-spinner'

During the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson was asked about Yuzvendra Chahal's performance during the LSG vs RR match, to which the RR skipper replied, "He is someone who can be given the ball from over 1 or over 20. He is the greatest legspinner India has ever seen at present. He is a great matchwinner, Ashwin's four overs are also crucial so why not use him later in the innings."

Despite Chahal’s fantastic spell, the match went down to the wire as Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 38 off 17 balls to almost seal the victory for LSG.

Sanju Samson talks about R Ashwin's decision to sacrifice his wicket

R Ashwin, during the LSG vs RR match on Sunday, created history by becoming the first cricketer in the cash rich league's history to be adjudged retired out. The incident which took everyone by surprise happened during the 19th over of the Rajasthan Royals' innings.

Ashwin walked off the field and it was declared that the all-rounder was ‘retired out’, allowing Riyan Parag to come in and join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. By the time Ashwin walked back from the field, he had scored 28 runs off 23 balls.

Sanju Samson threw some light on the incident and revealed that it was a team decision and also a part of their discussion before the start of the season. The Rajasthan Royals skipper in the post-match presentation said, "It's about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin's retired-out). We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision."