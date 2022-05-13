Yuzvendra Chahal Smashes Jos Buttler's Spin Bowling In Nets For Fun Role Reversal; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has yet again made it to the headlines, though not for his heroic bowling show in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. The inaugural edition champions took to their official Instagram handle on Friday and shared a video of Chahal showcasing his lethal batting skills by smashing big shots off Jos Buttler’s bowling during the team’s net session. The viral is going viral on social media as netizens were left in awe of Chahal’s batting.

In the video, Buttler was seen delivering right arm off-spin bowling to Chahal, while the spinner took the crease in the nets. “You can never get bored when this two are together,” a Twitter user said praising the duo’s chemistry. Meanwhile, Chahal is known for his entertaining nature and in an earlier video shared by the franchise, he was seen asking Buttler to open the batting with him.

Watch the viral video:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler- The top performing players of IPL 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Chahal and Buttler are the current Purple cap and Orange cap holders in the IPL 2022. Chahal leads the wicket-taking charts with a total of 23 wickets in 12 games, with the best performance of 5/40. On the other hand, Jos Buttler leads the run-scoring charts with a total of 625 runs to his name in 12 innings. Buttler has hit three centuries and three half-centuries in the season so far.

What's next for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022?

Having said that, RR are currently preparing for their last two league games of IPL 2022. They are up against Lucknow Super Giants in their next game on May 15, before facing Chennai Super Kings in their last league game on May 20. They are currently in the race to seal a berth in the IPL 2022 Playoffs.

The Sanju Samson-led team is currently third in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins after playing 12 games. They are leveled on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the same time, Gujarat Titans currently lead the standings with nine wins in 12 games, having already qualified for the Playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants are placed second with eight wins in 12 games.