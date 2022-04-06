IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Walks Without Shaking Hands With Former Teammate; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled off an amazing performance on Tuesday as he took the field against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the first time in IPL 2022. Chahal took two wickets in the game and effected an incredible run out to dismiss his former captain Virat Kohli. What grabbed everyone's attention, however, was an incident on the field, where Chahal was seen not shaking RCB pacer Harshal Patel's hand after the conclusion of the match.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Chahal can be seen snubbing his former teammate while shaking hands with others on the field. Harshal was at the crease for RCB as he finished the game with a massive six in the 20th over off Yashasvi Jaiswal's bowling. In the video, Chahal was seen shaking hands with Dinesh Karthik before walking past Harshal without making any eye contact. The reason behind Chahal's choice to not shake hands with Harshal is unknown.

However, Chahal and Harshal greeted each other after the match.

What a sensational win! 👌 👌



Second victory on the bounce & 2⃣ more points in the bag for @RCBTweets as they beat #RR by 4⃣ wickets. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mANeRaZc3i #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VJMRJ1fhtP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, RCB shared a video on its official Twitter handle, where Harshal talked about facing his old friend and teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, Harshal said that it is a bit weird to see Chahal play for another team but added that at the end of the day they are all professionals and friendship becomes secondary as soon as they take step onto the field.

"It is a little strange, but once you step out on the field, we are all professionals, and we keep the friendship outside the field. There is going to be some banter before the game begins, but once we get into the field, it is all about the game," Harshal had said ahead of RCB's clash against Rajasthan on Tuesday.

RR vs RCB

The Challengers rallied from an early wobble and won the match by four wickets with five balls to spare. Batting first, the Royals scored 163/3 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock by Jos Buttler, who hit his second half-century of the season. Buttler was helped at the other end by Shimron Hetmyer, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also made an impact with the bat, scoring 37 runs.

In response, RCB took 19.1 overs to reach the target. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for their team and put on a 55-run partnership before Chahal bowled the former for 29 runs. Rawat was dismissed for 26 runs by Navdeep Saini. Chahal took Kohli and Willey's wickets in the same over to put RCB under pressure. However, RCB won the match thanks to a match-saving partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik. Shahbaz smashed 45 runs off just 26 balls, while Karthik remained unbeaten on 44 from 23 balls. Karthik was presented the player of the match award for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI