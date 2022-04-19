Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes Trademark Meme Pose To Celebrate 1st Hat-trick Of IPL 2022; Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match produced edge of the seat thriller with the Royals coming out victorious only by 7 runs. The crowd present at the Brabourne Stadium to watch the match also witnessed Yuzvendra Chahal picking up a 5-for and his maiden hat-trick in the IPL. The leg spinner single-handedly turned the match for the Royals with an amazing spell.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal had missed a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians earlier this season as Karun Nair dropped a catch in the hat-trick ball. However, he was not to be denied this time around. Chahal conceded 17 runs in his first over, with KKR chasing a 218-run target.

But the leg spinner picked up his first wicket of the match in form of Nitish Rana in his third over. Chahal then turned the match on its head in his final over, picking up 4 wickets in 6 balls, which included his maiden IPL hat-trick.

The India spinner first dismissed Venkatesh Iyer before getting rid of Shivam Mavi and Shreyas Iyer in back-to-back deliveries. Pat Cummins edged to keeper Sanju Samson to become Chahal's hat-trick victim. Yuzvendra Chahal's fifer saw him finish the match with figures of 5/40 as KKR fell 7 runs short.

I just hope y'all remember that @yuzi_chahal has promised to recreate this pose on the pitch, the moment he gets a five for. pic.twitter.com/QAZw9efAYB — Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) March 11, 2021

Speaking about the celebration, Chahal said that it was the one that he tried to create from a viral meme that emerged during the 2019 World Cup where he was spotted sitting casually along the boundary rope with his sunglasses on.

IPL 2022: RR vs KKR highlights

KKR won the toss and decided to field first, however, RR opener Jos Buttler had other ideas as he smashed KKR bowlers all around the park. The current holder of the Orange Cap put KKR bowlers to the sword and went on to score his second century of the IPL 2022 tournament on Monday.

The innings was finally ended by Pat Cummins who dismissed Buttler for 103 runs from 61 balls. Besides Buttler, the other batters who made contributions with the bat were Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, taking the team to a score of 217 runs.

Chasing 218 runs for victory, KKR lost Sunil Narine early without any runs on board. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Aaron Finch at the crease and both the batters put on a century stand before Finch was dismissed for 58 runs.

Shreyas Iyer looked good with the bat and at one point of time, he had the match in KKR's favour. However, his dismissal led to the downfall of the team. After the KKR skipper was dismissed for 85 runs, it was one-way traffic, with Yuzvendra Chahal picking up five wickets.

Umesh Yadav did hit some big shots at the end to make the match a close contest but Obed Mccoy dismissed him and Sheldon Jackson to end their hopes of a comeback.