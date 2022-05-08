Yuzvendra Chahal Surpasses Bowling Idol Shane Warne To Achieve Massive Feat For RR

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals has enjoyed a fantastic run in the Indian Premier League so far, sitting atop the list of highest wicket-takers. On Saturday, Chahal claimed yet another three-wicket haul of the season, finishing with a bowling figure of 3/28 in 4 overs against Punjab Kings. Before going into the match, Chahal had a record-equaling 19 wickets, but with a three-fer, he has now eclipsed legendary spinner Shane Warne and Shreyas Gopal to become Rajasthan Royals' highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in a season.

Shane Warne was on top of the list of highest spin-bowling wicket-taker for Rajasthan in a season courtesy of his tally of 19 wickets, which he had registered in the inaugural edition of the IPL. However, Warne's record was broken by Shreyas Gopal in the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league when the latter picked 20 wickets in 14 games. Yuzvendra Chahal has now surpassed both Warne and Gopal to become the best spinner for the Royals in a season. Chahal currently has 22 wickets in 11 matches, including a hat-trick, which he picked against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18.

Chahal is currently tied with former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir in the list of highest wicket-takers for Rajasthan in a season (overall). Tanvir had picked 22 wickets in 11 matches in the 2008 edition of the IPL. Chahal is expected to surpass Tanvir in the next match. Meanwhile, James Faulkner holds the record for taking most wickets for Rajasthan in a season. He had picked 28 wickets for the franchise in 2013. It will be interesting to see if Chahal can surpass Faulkner to become the bowler with most wickets for RR in a season.

RR vs PBKS

As far as lat evening's match is concerned, Rajasthan beat Punjab by 6 wickets to further cement their place in the points table. Batting second, Rajasthan chased down a huge total of 189 runs in 19.4 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an amazing half-century to help his team chase down the target. Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sanju Samson all contributed some runs with their bat. Jaiswal was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI