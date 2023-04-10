Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: The Internet erupted with celebrations on Sunday evening as Rinku Singh provided a treat to the Indian Premier League fans with a stunning effort of 48 runs in 21 balls, which included five sixes in consecutive balls in the thrilling final over. While the entire cricketing world heaped praises on the 25-year-old he received a special message from the Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The legendary coach’s thoughts on Rinku Singh’s knock has become a big talking point for the fans.

In a dressing room video shared by the franchise, Pandit said, “In 43 years of my cricket career, being coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy, and second was last ball sixes by Javed Miandad in Dubai and after that I’m seeing you.”

The coach also praised Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, and Venkatesh Iyer for their contribution to KKR’s dream run chase. “So, somebody has scored 1 run in that last over first ball. And also we must also appreciate Nitish, Venkatesh,” the coach added.

Rinku Singh clinches final over thriller with five sixes in last five balls; WATCH

KKR’s total against GT stood at 176/7 in 19 overs with Rinku and Umesh Yadav on the crease. Yash Dayal was entrusted with the responsibility to defend 29 runs in the final over, which started with Umesh taking a single in the very first delivery. With 28 runs needed to win in the last five balls, Rinku hit the first six over wide long off, before smashing a low full toss for a six over the deep backward square leg fence in the next ball.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Will KL Rahul Score Big?

He then hit the third consecutive six in a full toss over the long off boundary, before sending a half-tracker over long-on to reduce the winning equation to four runs to win in a ball. KKR then sealed the victory with Rinku smashing the five straight maximum over the long-on fence. This was the most expensive 20th over to be ever bowled in the history of the IPL.

Earlier in the match, Vijay Shankar top-scored for GT with an unbeaten knock of 63 runs in 24 balls. Youngster Sai Sudharsan yet again entertained the crowd with 53 runs off 38 balls. In the second innings, Venkatesh Iyer hit 83 runs off 40 balls, while KKR skipper Nitish Rana hit 45 runs in 29 balls. Rashid Khan also provided a treat to the Ahmedabad fans with the first hattrick of IPL 2023.